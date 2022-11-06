M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,498 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $52.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $77.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

