M&T Bank Corp Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,436 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.89 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

