Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.