Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cummins by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cummins by 767.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Cummins by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Price Performance

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $7,777,079. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $238.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.