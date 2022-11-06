MQS Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 125.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,383.4% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

NYSE EAT opened at $30.30 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

