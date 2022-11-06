MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,257 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

