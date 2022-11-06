Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 589 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

