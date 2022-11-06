Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,325 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 336.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

