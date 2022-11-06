Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $51,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

