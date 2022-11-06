Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 15.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 376,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 104.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $111.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

