Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

