MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,467 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 820,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 639,019 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $24,419,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $22,786,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 82.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,001,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,872 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $33.84 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

