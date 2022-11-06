MQS Management LLC Invests $247,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after buying an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in State Street by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

Shares of STT opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

