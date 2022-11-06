Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.19 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317,672 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock worth $542,463. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

