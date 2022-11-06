Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

