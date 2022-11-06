Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of Landstar System worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Landstar System by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

Landstar System Price Performance

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $156.30 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.