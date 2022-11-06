Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 28,538 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,538 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $163.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.97. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $5,131,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

