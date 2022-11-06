Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $132.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.