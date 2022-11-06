Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.69.

NOC stock opened at $522.77 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

