Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Republic Services by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.19 and a 200-day moving average of $135.20. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

