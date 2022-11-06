M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,812 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $206.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.26.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

