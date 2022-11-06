Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 82,764 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,764 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after buying an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,997,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,704,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $79.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

