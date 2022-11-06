Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,435 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after buying an additional 446,716 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after buying an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,069,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.6% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,674,000 after buying an additional 163,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $213.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.42. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

