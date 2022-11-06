Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 597 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,995,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

ANET stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

