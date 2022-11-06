Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

AQN stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

