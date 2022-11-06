Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 272 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cognex by 121.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 45.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Cognex Stock Up 8.1 %

Cognex Increases Dividend

Shares of CGNX opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $84.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.