Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $4.20 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 51,427 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $306.20 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $522.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.