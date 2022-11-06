M&T Bank Corp Purchases 19,980 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

