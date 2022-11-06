Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

