Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.27 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

