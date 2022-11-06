Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Amphenol Price Performance
Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.27 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.
Amphenol Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.
Amphenol Profile
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphenol (APH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.