Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,638 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 894.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 18,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,108 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Shares of EXEL opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

