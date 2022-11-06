OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 4.8 %

RL opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.47. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.54.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

