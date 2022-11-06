Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,077,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 45.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 450.0% in the second quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.44.

TT stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

