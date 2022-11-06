Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 151.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 90.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $238.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.92. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.88.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

