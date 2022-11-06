109,742 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 2.2 %

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

