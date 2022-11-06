Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,354,000 after buying an additional 336,929 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,149 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,642. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

