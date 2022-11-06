Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $93,221,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

MAR stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.