Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 9.4% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $100.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.58.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 32.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

