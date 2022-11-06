Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 136 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $49,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

LEN opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

