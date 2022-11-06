Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,668,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Corning by 298.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

