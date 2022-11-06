Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.14. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $213.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 billion. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TM. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

