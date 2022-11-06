Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 297.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,682 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.56.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TEL stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

