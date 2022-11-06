Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 128.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 142,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 79,884 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 108,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.9% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,149 shares of company stock worth $6,121,642 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

