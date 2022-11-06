Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 440.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NICE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in NICE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NICE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in NICE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.38.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $172.96 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.20 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.63.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

