abrdn plc Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.81.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $312.52 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

