Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 268,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,342 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 133,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $261.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

