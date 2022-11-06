The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

NYSE:PGR opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $130.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

