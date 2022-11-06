Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,394 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.32.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $359.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.58 and its 200-day moving average is $365.00. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

