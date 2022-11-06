10,880 Shares in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZA. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CZA opened at $86.61 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $78.15 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.