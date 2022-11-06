MQS Management LLC Buys 554 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 169.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 56.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $57.45 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

